The home defeat with Milan makes the fantasy footballers enjoy only for the attacker’s goal and the assist from the Serbian. Bad instead Acerbi and Marusic

Lazio still slows down at the Olimpico. After the draw with Turin, the biancocelesti lost to the last breath against Milan. Sarri’s men had started the match well with Immobile’s goal. In the second half the Rossoneri comeback aimed by Tonali in the recovery. Now the Biancocelesti are in danger of being ousted from the race for Europe. Much will depend on the recoveries of Atalanta and Fiorentina, scheduled for this week.

the bonus twins – Once again the “connection” Milinkovic-Savic (rating 6.5 – 34 million) and Immobile (rating 6.5 – 49 million) works well: the Serbian midfielder invents, the striker from Campania finalizes as happened with Turin. For Milinkovic it is the eleventh assist in the league (with nine goals scored), for Immobile, on the other hand, there are 26 goals: waiting for Dusan Vlahovic, the striker takes off in the top scorers. They are the only ones who try and leave their mark on the challenge. See also Why don't Chivas have a game on matchday 12?

flop defense – The defense is accused, especially on the occasion of the second goal where Acerbi (4.5 – 17 million) and Marusic (4 – 11 million) do not shine. The Montenegrin gets the ball stolen by Rebic, the Biancoceleste central, however, does not sweep well and allows Ibrahimovic to dish the ball in the middle for the rushing Tonali. Marchiani errors that condemn Lazio to defeat. Another anonymous match by Luis Alberto (vote 5 – 25 million) that repeats the poor performance of last Saturday against Turin. Sixty minutes without flashes, without flashes for the Magician who is dominated by his opponents.

April 25, 2022 (change April 25, 2022 | 14:47)

