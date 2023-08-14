An idea, but we have to work on it. And you have to fit a few things together. Lazio, at the request of Maurizio Sarri, would like to add another player in midfield. On the contrary: he would like to make a substitution. In fact, before buying, the Biancocelesti should sell Toma Basic, who failed to establish himself in Rome. In the event that the Croatian is sold, the club would move to find a player who is more pleasing to the coach. One of the names mentioned in Formello is that of Aster Vranckx. But taking it is not easy.

Wolfsburg, after loaning him to Milan last season, having only seen him on the pitch for 325 minutes, would like to be sure of enhancing him without wasting any more time. Sporting director Marcel Schäfer said “Aster will stay with us this year”. Vranckx himself, who is also followed by PSV as well as Lazio, assured that “I don’t think I’m leaving, let’s see what happens”. In the pre-season with Wolfsburg he played continuously, which is particularly important to him. The German club could therefore change its position only if a permanent offer arrives (or a loan with an obligation to buy). Lazio, however, before being able to start the negotiation should still sell Basic, currently the main urgency of the Capitoline club.