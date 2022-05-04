The good performances of the 21-year-old German from Mainz have attracted the attention of Flick and other big names in Europe. If Lotito wants to hit the target, he has to accelerate

The facts speak, the numbers speak. The media in Germany are pushing 21-year-old Jonathan Burkardt, who won the U21 European Championship last season, to be called up for the national team. In the last round of the championship he scored at Bayern Munich under the eyes of the German coach Flick, and for Burkardt this is nothing new: in his career he is already in the third center against the Bavarians, to which is added the assist he made of left foot (his weak foot) in the first leg. Lazio keeps an eye on him, he admitted to reflecting on the next step to take. “In the next 10-14 days I will speak to my agent to confront us,” he told Kicker. For Lazio it may be the last chance to take it before the price becomes inaccessible for the Biancocelesti. See also Sarri: "Penalties decide the games: the referee was right on the pitch"

THE PROFILE – Good at dribbling, despite being tall and powerful he is not slow at all, which is why on some occasions he has even been deployed on the wing. He has to improve with his left, but he is applying himself. He has a good vision of the game, he is able to dictate the pass and to throw his teammates. He runs throughout the attack front, presses his opponents, he is someone who sacrifices himself. He knows how to protect the ball and play with his back to the goal. He is a complete player, one who does not excel for the moment, but who is level. For Lazio he would be ideal to replace Immobile, with whom he could also play as a couple. From U15 onwards he played in all German national selections, which shows how much they believe in him in Germany. In Mainz he earns just under 1 million euros (net) per year, which also makes him fall within the economic parameters of Lazio. Already in 2018 when, just of age, he made his debut in the Bundesliga, Burkardt proved to be particularly ambitious: he wants to play, he wants to learn, he wants to emerge, which is why, even without creating problems, he is worried if he is not deployed. . He does not argue, but he gets annoyed and if he doesn’t get what he wants he pushes even more on the accelerator. See also IGTC | Audi reviews the crews of its R8s for Kyalami

THE SITUATION – Mainz transfer manager Christian Heidel recently said he has no plans to divest the player yet. “For him a transfer at the moment would be premature. He can still improve and that is why I think the best thing for him is to play another year here. In 12 months we will evaluate the situation again, but it will be even stronger and more interesting than than it is today “. In reality, however, Heidel himself does not want to exclude the sale already in the summer: “I cannot guarantee anything because you never know what will happen”. To get it, you need between 12 and 15 million euros. But the price is bound to rise. Also because for Burkardt the facts speak for themselves.

May 4th – 12:58 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Lazio #hurry #Burkardt #grows #flies #national #team #card