Without the commitment of the Champions League, Lazio has returned to the levels of excellence that led them to fight for the Scudetto until the lockdown in March 2020. Against Cagliari, Simone Inzaghi’s men achieved their sixth consecutive victory, a very strong signal especially because it comes a day after the resounding victory in the difficult field of Atalanta. The Sardinians defended themselves well and they only created dangers for Pepe Reina’s goal in the final stretch of the match, leaving control of the ball to the Romans. Rossoblú goalkeeper Cragno was decisive from the start of the match against Luis Alberto and Immobile, the most active and dangerous among the locals.

At the restart, after a good chance wasted by Marin, the Spaniard continued to combine with the Italian striker, who achieved the well-deserved 1-0 in 61 ‘. Immobile received a header from Milinkovic-Savic, just anticipated Luis Alberto and beat the rival goalkeeper, which was about to neutralize that attempt as well. Last year’s Golden Boot is still on a roll: he has already scored 19 goals this season.

Di Francesco’s men reacted immediately, but Lazzari rejected a shot from Pavoletti on the goal line and, later, the capitalists managed the fundamental advantage well. Inzaghi, thus, won a very important victory, with which reaches Roma in fourth place. The biancocelesti return to aim at the Champions very seriously.