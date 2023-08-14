Hat-trick by Ciro Immobile in Lazio’s goal (9-0) in Latina in the “Vincenzo D’Amico Memorial”. But it’s all of Sarri’s team who get excited about his front-wheel drive game. In the city where the Lazio playmaker for the 1974 Scudetto was born, who passed away on July 1st, decidedly satisfactory notes from the Biancocelesti’s last pre-season test, engaged against the local team coached by Di Donato. News in lineup with the debut from the first minute of Kamada, the Japanese who arrived to replace Milinkovic. Between the posts, Provedel. In defense Lazzari, Casale, Romagnoli and Marusic. In midfield with Kamada, Cataldi and Luis Alberto. Trident with Felipe Anderson, Immobile and Zaccagni. Opens the scoring Immobile, inspired by Luis Alberto. Doubled up with a left foot from Felipe Anderson, triggered by Immobile. The Brazilian immediately reciprocated by sending the captain to the net. An own goal by De Santis closes the first half on 4-0.