Rome – 4-man defense, Sabelli and Vasquez on the pitch from the first minute and the Malinovskyi-Gudmundsson duo behind Retegui. For the away match against Lazio, Alberto Gilardino changes form and men compared to the knockout on his debut against Fiorentina. On the eve of the rossoblù coach asked him for an immediate reaction. Tonight’s match at the Olimpico is a prohibitive one, but Strootman’s return to the field and Malinovskyi’s debut with Genoa allow the coach to switch to a 4-3-2-1 formation, a formation with which the coach believes he will find more balance and more continuous support for Retegui.

No surprises for Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio. For the Commander, usually 4-3-3 with Ciro Immobile, the black beast of the rossoblù, to lead the attack. In the middle of the field space for Kamada, Cataldi and Luis Alberto.

The official formations:

Lazio (4-3-3): Provedel; Lazzari, Casale, Romagnoli, Marusic; Kamada, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni

Genoa (4-3-2-1): Martinez; Sabelli, Bani, Dragusin, Vasquez; Strootman, Badelj, Frendrup; Malinovskyi, Gudmundsson; Retegui