Genoa – For the Olimpico match against Lazio, Andriy Shevchenko focuses on attacking couple made up of Destro and the former Biancoceleste Pandev.

Genoa will take the field with the usual 3-5-2.

Sirigu in goal, Vanheusden, Vasquez and Criscito in defense. On the Ghiglione and Cambiaso bands, in the middle Sturaro, Badelj and Portanova preferred to Hernani. In Lazio out Property held back by a gastroenteritis: Sarri for the attack focuses on the trio made up of Felipe Anderson, Pedro and Zaccagni

Follow the live broadcast of the meeting

