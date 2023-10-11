According to various rumours, the away match in Rotterdam against Feyenoord for Lazio fans could soon be banned

There is no good news coming from Holland. According to various rumors reported from the Netherlands, the local authorities are considering implementing security measures in view of Feyenoord–Lazio. The match scheduled for October 25th at 6.45pm could in fact be prohibited for Biancocelesti fans. The match is considered at risk after the events involving Dutch fans away in the capital in 2015.

News is expected in the next few hours with the official ban on Biancocelesti fans, but it doesn’t end there. The Observatory evaluates the same measure with the fans of Feyenoord And Celtic for the next races Champions League at the Olimpico, scheduled for 7 and 28 November respectively. Already last year, on the occasion of the challenge of Europa League played in Rome, Dutch supporters were banned from entering the Olimpico by the will of prefect Piantedosi. The double match against Feyenoord, decisive for the fate of the group, will therefore be played without visiting fans on both occasions. See also The possible alignment of Real Madrid to face Osasuna: Ancelotti does not save anything

October 11, 2023 (modified October 11, 2023 | 11:39)

