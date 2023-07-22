Lazio, former city councilor arrested for theft and robbery

A former city councilor, arrested for theft and robbery. It happened to Gloria Scacchi, elected to the Artena city council before resigning last year after the “Feudo” inquiry, in which several politicians were investigated for corruption.

Last June, the 34-year-old had already been arrested with a 47-year-old accomplice after forcing the shutter of a bar in the Lazio town, taking away a hundred packs of cigarettes.

A couple of days later he would also have stolen 190 euros from the cash register of a Valmontone bakery. Scacchi was identified by the carabinieri as the woman who stole the sum from the cash register by fleeing into the parking lot where an accomplice had knocked the saleswoman who was pursuing her to the ground.