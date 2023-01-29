“I think our defensive line did very well tonight. We often ended up defending low and conceded little. A game in which we were less clear-headed mentally because we lost a few balls as soon as we regained them. Perhaps we were even less brilliant from a point of view physical. I’m happy that the team suffered and didn’t give up, trying to win it until the end. These are good signs. At one point we wasted all the regained balls and therefore it became difficult to get up without immediately looking for Felipe Anderson. On the left line they broke the line and there was also space, but we didn’t have the energy. We played on Tuesday, Fiorentina on Saturday so we had a few less days to recover. Then there are always some games in which you’re less brilliant but for attitude we have tried to the end. Immovable? It seems to me that he entered in a discreet way, I expected him to be in more difficulty, he even came close to scoring. For zone C champions? There are 4 teams tied on points. I never change my mind: I am convinced that there are teams better equipped than us for this goal”.