Casale opens the match after 7′, Gonzalez equalizes at the start of the second half with a great blow from outside the box that deceives Provedel. In the last 25′ on the pitch Ciro post injury. In recovery, the Viola almost scored with Milenkovic

Lazio were looking for the three points to move up to second place, but in the last assault by Fiorentina, with Milenkovic’s crossbar, they risked being knocked out. The 1-1 final encloses a game that is always lively. The advantage at the start with Casale does not give Sarri’s team a turning point. The Viola didn’t give up and reacted with character and equalized in the second half thanks to Gonzalez. Fiorentina’s standings move with the Olimpico after two stops in a row, while Lazio joins Milan and Atalanta in third place awaiting the result of Roma in Naples.

Casale to the first goal in A — Sarri confirms the formation that won against Milan on Tuesday. Immobile is on the bench after the stretch two weeks ago, against Sassuolo. The Italian retouches the starting eleven lined up with the 4-3-3 in every department. In defense, space for Ranieri and Dodo, back from one round of disqualification. In the median we see Barak again. Forward is Gonzalez, who is back in the starting lineup after three months. At the first corner Lazio unlock the result. In the 8th minute, the ball catapulted into the area by Luis Alberto finds the quick touch of Casale, favored by a rebound. Colombo validates after the ok from the Var. First goal in Serie A for the Lazio defender. Fiorentina starts again. In the 13th minute, attempt from distance by Barak: wide. All-out game. The Viola formation persists: in the 17th minute, Gonzalez’s slingshot goes off target. The Italian team maneuvers a lot looking for depth. Lazio compact and focused on restarts. In the 28th minute Provedel shields a broadside from Jovic. Viola very aggressive without being able to have incisiveness forward. The pressing of the biancocelesti from the trocar was particularly sharp. The pace of Fiorentina drops. In the 45th minute Pedro arrives unbalanced on a good ball provided in the area by Felipe Anderson. Who in the next action does not hook a pitch from Luis Alberto to the shot. At the interval with the 1-0 for Lazio. See also Marco Fabian confirms rapprochement with Chivas

Draw Gonzalez — At the start of the recovery, the Italian alternates Kouame with Saponara. Provedel watches over a shot by Bonaventura. At 4′, the equalizer with a great play by Gonzalez who exchanges with Bonaventura and strikes Provedel with his left foot. Third league goal for the Argentine. A lot of dynamism in the start of the recovery by Fiorentina. Lazio in difficulty in relaunching the action. Immobile begins the warm-up to enter the field. Lazio risks: in the 14th minute, Gonzalez doesn’t hit the goal. From Zaccagni to Felipe Anderson: diagonal just wide. In the 18th minute, the first substitutions in Lazio: Marcos Antonio and Vecino for Cataldi and Luis Alberto with the aim of reinforcing the coverage in the midfield. Fiorentina pushes: Provedel opposes Jovic’s header. He violates chasing the goal. On 26′, here is Immobile: Pedro comes out. Enter Lazzari: out Hysaj. On 29′, Bonaventura and Gonzalez were replaced: space for Mandragora and Ikoné. On 30′, Immobile shooting: just wide. Lazio reinvigorated by the push of the exchange rates. Fiorentina charged in the restarts. New attempt by Immobile. Biancocelesti on the assault. In the 40th minute Ranieri and Jovic come out for Igor and Cabral. The Lazio game leaning towards Immobile. Four minutes of recovery. Provedel saves Saponara. Then cross from Milenkovic. It ended 1-1 an intense game until the end. Between regrets, tensions but also sighs of relief on both fronts. An important point for both teams. See also From Igor to Caprari: 5 low cost players to be deployed for the 19th round

January 29, 2023 (change January 29, 2023 | 21:54)

