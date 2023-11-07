Lazio Feyenoord streaming and live TV: where to watch the Champions League match

LAZIO FEYENOORD STREAMING TV – This evening, Tuesday 7 November 2023, at 9pm Lazio and Feyenoord take the field at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, a match valid for the group stage of the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League. Where to watch the Lazio Feyenoord match live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports? Dazn? Mediaset? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the final of the top European competition in detail:

Lazio Feyenoord: where to see it on TV

The Champions League match between Lazio and Feyenoord will be visible live on satellite TV on Sky Sport channels. Extensive pre- and post-match scheduled with interviews with the protagonists and in-studio comments with various guests and experts. Lazio Feyenoord kick-off is scheduled for 9pm today, Tuesday 7 November 2023.

Where to watch the match in live streaming

Live streaming of the match Champions League Lazio Feyenoord will be visible via the paid platform – reserved for Sky subscribers – SkyGo, on NOW and on Infinity +. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way. Also because, let’s remember, piracy is a crime.

Match : Lazio Feyenoord

: Lazio Feyenoord Where : Olympic Stadium, Rome

: Olympic Stadium, Rome Date: Tuesday 7 November 2023

Tuesday 7 November 2023 Hours: 21

21 TV channel: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Streaming: SkyGo, NOW, Infinity+

WHERE TO WATCH THE FOOTBALL MATCHES IN STREAMING

Probable lineups

We have seen where to watch the Champions League final Lazio Feyenoord on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable lineups? Let’s see together what the two coaches’ choices could be for this evening’s match:

LAZIO (4-3-3): Provedel; Lazzari, Patric, Romagnoli, Pellegrini; Guendouzi, Rovella, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni. All. Sarri.

FEYENOORD (4-3-3): Bijlow; Nieuwkoop, Geertruida, Hankco, Hartman; Wieffer, Zerrouki, Timber; Stengs, Giménez, Igor Paixao. All. Slot.