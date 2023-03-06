soccer

Yet another anti-Semitic ignominy comes from the Maradona Stadium. The protagonists are the Lazio fans who, on the occasion of the match against Napoli, sang an anti-Semitic chorus outside the away sector. “I’m from Lazio and I’m racist, we’re the brown shirts, you pity yourself with this caz** de kippah. You have a deported father and your mother is Anne Frank. Romanist, you’re a rabbi, unleavened bread and a lamb, and you celebrate Hanukkah, lalala lalala”. An unjustifiable shame intoned by about one hundred people which was subsequently posted on various social networks, immediately going viral.



00:45