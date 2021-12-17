Sarri’s team unlocks the game in the 36th minute with Pedro. In the second half Luis Alberto takes the chair and inspires the goals of Acerbi and Zaccagni. Melegoni in the final makes the passive less heavy

Lazio returns to win at the Olimpico after three games (including that of the Europa League with Galatasaray). Three goals to smash Genoa, which once again confirmed all its problems. Without Immobile, with Felipe Anderson in the chair, it’s up to Pedro, Acerbi and Zaccagni to propose themselves as goalscorers. Seventeenth home victory in 2021: a new Biancoceleste record, surpassed that of 1950. Fifth defeat in the six games of the Shevchenko management. Waiting for the January transfer market, a flash in the final was the goal of the young Melegoni, in the first center in A.

forward with pedro – Sarri finds Milinkovic after a round of disqualification but has to give up Immobile due to a gastrointestinal attack and puts Felipe Anderson at the center of the attack. Luis Alberto starts again from the bench. Shevchenko inserts Vasquez in the center of the defense, Portanova in the middle of the field and Destro in the front line. Very compact genoa in coverage. Pedro makes his way at 8 ‘with a parable smanacciata by Sirigu in the corner. Lazio intensifies the pace to dismantle the Genoa pressing. At 16 ‘, Pedro still shooting: Vanheusden replies with his head. Cross by Hysaj: Zaccagni’s paw to the side. Genoa protests at 34 ‘for alleged touch of hand by Luiz Felipe in a slip on Cambiaso’s cross, which is not recognized even with the passage from the Var. At 36’ Lazio unlocks the result with a flash of Felipe Anderson who recovers the ball on Vasquez, take the left and sort to the center for Pedro he bags. Biancocelesti more confident after the advantage. In the final time, Vanheusden stops due to muscle problems. The replacement of Biraschi is postponed to the restart.

Lazio trio – After the break Shevchenko also lets Hernani in to take over Sturaro. Good low cross from Milinkovic but Zaccagni misses the final touch. Genoa moves to the Lazio half. Central Pandev’s blow in the 9th minute: Strakosha controls. At 14 ‘two other changes between the rossoblu: Ekuban and Sabelli for Pandev and Ghiglione. Double substitution also in Lazio: Basic and Hysaj give way to Luis Alberto and Radu. Open field match even if Genoa does not find depth. Sarri inserts Leiva for Cataldi. Sirigu repels a blow from Radu. At 30 ‘Lazio doubles with a header from Acerbi on a corner brushed by Luis Alberto. Five minutes after the Lazio trio signed by Zaccagni, overcoming Sabelli in progression on a volley from Luis Alberto. Portanova is replaced by Melegoni. Felipe Anderson and Luiz Felipe leave for Muriqi and Patric. And in the 41st minute Melegoni exchanges with Cambiaso and pushes Strakosha making his first goal in A. Look for the goal as well Muriqi, with no luck. One minute of recovery and Lazio pocket the three points to restart the standings after the stop with Sassuolo.

December 17, 2021 (change December 17, 2021 | 20:40)

