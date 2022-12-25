Lazio elections, the survey commissioned on Rocca and Meloni’s ties with Orban: the comment

There bomb –as often happens- it was launched by the wit of Robert D’Agostino that with Dagospy reported the rumor of the existence of a poll reserved that Brothers of Italy it would have commissioned to understand if the news of a past as a drug dealer for Francesco Roccacenter-right candidate for the next regional elections in Lazio, had affected the polls.

THE top management of FdI they denied but there are those who accuse that some faithful of Fabio Rampelli he put it around to discredit Rocca. But not only are we talking about a subsequent poll but about Dagospy it is questioned whether a poll on the electoral approval of Rocca. The surveys published so far give a Rocca which would narrowly win with 40% while Rampelli it would be 50%.

In short, a “Christmas present”. Dagospy which must not have been particularly pleasing around via della Scrofa. The day before yesterday Roccaformer President of the Red Cross, however ran for cover trying to broaden the coalition as much as possible to the “productive and professional” world by meeting the three regional coordinators of the coalition on the subject: Paul Trancassini (FdI), Claudius Durigon (League) and Claudius Fazzone (Go Italy). Will meet soon Vittorio Sgarbi with its Renaissance list and Maurizio Lupi of Us Moderates.

The fact remains that Rocca’s choice appeared to be a sort of replica of Enrico Michetti to be mayor of Rome. These are politically unknown candidates who seem to be the result of internal agreements and vetoes rather than careful choices. Probably Rockwhich in any case has shown its value over the years by reaching the peak of the CRI, will win but a crack has opened inside Fratelli d’Italia which marks a warning for Giorgia Meloni and its constant growth.

It does not escape that Rampelli he was in fact the “natural candidate”. The vice president of the Chamber is not just anyone but one of the co-founders of the Brothers of Italy and had publicly announced his interest in being the President of the Lazio Region, being among other things he is Roman and remained out of all government positions ( click here to read the article ).

A Rampelli in internal opposition -at this point nationwide-, with allies such as Salvini and Berlusconi prone but not yet completely tamed by Meloni, it can be a big problem for the future. Meloni necessarily had to move to positions that are not her original onessuch as Atlanticism to the bitter end and the exaltation of NATO, and that of a too clean break with the past, a sort of “Fini effect”, could, after the honeymoon with the Italians, create big headaches for the premier.

Among other things, the recent one is there for all to see involutionary parable of the Five Stars who ended up denying all the values ​​with which they had won in 2018 and who were severely punished by the voters. It does not even escape the fact that the right, until a few years ago and before the Ukrainian war was pro-Russian, it is useless to hide it. How will you remember the Giorgia Meloni’s very close bond with Viktor Orban. If there were someone within the Brothers of Italy who began to remind them of this there could be a serious problem with holding international choices which are certainly not in the primordial nature of the Italian right and even affect the geopolitical balance of the ongoing war.

