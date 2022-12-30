POLITICAL ELECTORAL SURVEYS TODAY 30 DECEMBER 2022

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – Pd and 5 Star together could overcome the center-right, but separately they are preparing to deliver the victory in the Lazio regional elections to Francesco Rocca. This is the picture that emerges from the latest survey carried out by Izi and posted on The Republic.

Giorgia Meloni’s candidate would reach 42.6 percent of the preferences, with Alessio D’Amato stopping at 34.8 percent and Donatella Bianchi at 18.3 percent. It should be emphasized that the candidate of the 5 Star Movement was announced only a few hours ago, so it is possible that in the coming days her approval rating will rise or, vice versa, it will fall.

In any case, it seems unlikely that Bianchi will be able to gnaw at a few percentage points in the centre-right. In summary, therefore, the center-right seems to be on its way to victory for the Region as well. If in extremis, a hypothesis that at the moment appears far from reality, Pd and 5 Stars find an agreement, the games for the conquest of Lazio could reopen.

