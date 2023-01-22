Lazio elections survey, Brothers of Italy fly over 30%

The Lazio Region passes to Centre-right with the victory of the candidate Francesco Rocca. There is no doubt about the survey carried out for Affaritaliani.it by Roberto Baldassari – general director of Lab21.01 – on the elections of 12-13 February. Rocca travels well above 40% and detaches the centre-left candidate Alessio D’Amato. Under 20% the candidate of the 5 Star Movement Donatella Bianchi.

Among the parties, the strength of Brothers of Italy who break through 30% share in Lazio, clearly the first strength of the Region. Head-to-head between Forza Italia and Lega for second position in the centre-right. Democratic Party under 20%, Renzi and Calenda fail. Good result of the M5S between 14.4 and 18.4%.

