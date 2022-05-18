The choice has been made. Ciccio Caputo will be the new deputy property of Lazio, the striker who will act as an alternative to the 182-goal bomber with the Biancoceleste shirt. The ‘role’ that in recent years had been very well played by Caicedo and which then was not as well played by Muriqi (now on loan to Mallorca, from which it could be redeemed) will therefore have a new interpreter. He will be the striker who played for Sampdoria this year. Caputo, 34, after a long apprenticeship has established himself on the big stages only in recent years. First in Empoli where he scored 16 goals in an A league (and another 26 in B the year before), then with Sassuolo (32 goals in two years) and finally this year at Sampdoria (11 goals 90 minutes from the end ). In all, his goals in the top league are 60, because he also made one at the beginning of his career with Bari, the team in which he grew up (he is from Puglia from Altamura). He also played in the national team: 2 appearances and 1 goal.

Done deal

–

In practice, the agreement already exists. Lazio found him with Sampdoria on the basis of a sum that should be around one and a half million euros. The player should sign up for a three-year period between 1.2 and 1.5 million euros (depending on the bonuses). Even if for the official status it will be necessary to wait a little longer, the purchase of him is to be considered safe. And it is the first piece of the revolution that Lazio will be called upon to make on the market. It is not the most important, since it is a reserve, but it is a key operation nonetheless. Because the absence of an important alternative to the only central point present in the team has made itself felt a lot during this season. Caputo, for quality and motivation, seems the ideal solution. He is no longer very young, but he is still able to play at excellent levels for at least another 2-3 years. And then it has features that allow him to be able to play together with Immobile and not only as an alternative to him. It is clear that with Sarri’s 4-3-3 it will not be easy, but perhaps due to sections of the match the coexistence between Ciro and Ciccio will be possible. One more element to think that the choice is the right one.