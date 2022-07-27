First defeat of the pre-season for the biancocelesti. The usual Property scored, too many mistakes behind: there is still a lot to work for Sarri

Lazio goes down in the test against Genoa, which is imposed by 4-1. On the second day of Grassau’s German retreat, Sarri’s team looks like a bad copy of the one glimpsed in Auronzo’s four tests. A hat-trick by Coda, then refined by the penalty converted by Gudmundsson, underlines the problems of the biancoceleste defense, the most renewed department. But it is the whole team that is lacking in the right condition and clarity. Thus, in front of a very determined opponent, Lazio swerves and fails to get back into the race a game already uphill from the start.

DEFENSE IN TILT – At the start Sarri distributes his 4-3-3 with Maximiano between the posts, while Lazzari, Casale, Romagnoli and Hysaj make up the back line, midfield with Milinkovic, Cataldi and Basic, trident with Felipe Anderson, Immobile and Zaccagni. Blessin sets the 4-2-3-1 at the kick-off with Semper in goal, defense with Hefti, Bani, Dragusin and Pajac, midline with Frendrup and Badelj, trocar with Portanova, Ekuban and Gudmundsson, with Coda as an offensive terminal. This set-up, however, during the coverage phase is modeled on 4-4-2 by moving Ekuban forward. Genoa immediately dangerous with Ekuban: shot deflected for a corner. And at 5 ‘the rossobù take the lead, Coda is able to make room in the area and to insert Maximiano with a diagonal, escaping the guard of the Lazio defenders. Sarri’s team struggled to set up the maneuver. At 14 ‘Lazio seizes the right gap to equalize: on a launch by Milinkovic, a foray by Immobile who slips into the area but still manages to hit the ball to put Semper. Genoa was very enterprising and in the 18 ‘he returned to the advantage, exposing Lazio’s other defensive problems. Coda achieves his brace by bagging on a cross from Ekuban’s right. Sarri’s team gains meters but fails to score. Some flashes from the combinations between Milinkovic and Felipe Anderson. Genoa close to scoring with Dragusin. Blessin’s formation is very shrewd on a tactical level and always ready to relaunch forward. See also Freddy Rincón: this is the most recent medical part after the serious accident

GENOAN SUPREMACY – After the break, Sarri enters Luis Alberto, Cancellieri, Marcos Antonio, Radu, Kamenovic, Gila, Kiyine, Luka Romero and Marusic. Thus only Maximiano and Zaccagni remain on the field. In Lazio the difficulties expressed in the first half are accentuated. And Genoa can go to triple. Coda still scores, who in the 6 ‘stamps his personal trio with a shot from distance that passes Kamenovic’s legs and mocked Maximiano. Two minutes later there is still Coda lurking in the area on the ball that Kamenovic hits from his hand in a slip. He penalty that is transformed by Gudmundsson and Genoa goes 4-1. Adamonis and Raul Moro take over from Maximiano and Zaccagni. At half time then Bertini takes over Kiyine. Blessin also starts the substitutions: the Turkish striker Yalcin, arrived from Besiktas, also on the field. But Genoa does not lose tone. Lazio instead goes in flashes: too little to question the result. Indeed, Adamonis thinks to foil the latest attacks of Genoa. See also Manchester City can take a key step towards the title against West Ham

July 27 – 8:07 pm

