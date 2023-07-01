Dead Vincenzo D’Amico, Lazio star champion in 1974

D’Amico died at the Gemelli Polyclinic, where he had been hospitalized since his conditions had worsened, and had been followed for some time by the oncologists of the Roman hospital. Vincenzo D’Amico, former striker and flag of Lazio, with whom he was crowned champion of Italy in 1973-74, has died at the age of 68. Ill for some time, last May he had published a post in which he announced that he was fighting against the oncological disease that had struck him a couple of years ago. In recent days, according to what has been learned, his conditions had worsened, until his death today in Rome.

D’Amico: Lotito, deep sorrow, Lazio legend is leaving

The president Claudio Lotito and all of SS Lazio “learn with extreme pain and deep emotion the news of the death of Vincenzo D’Amico, undisputed protagonist of the 1973/74 Scudetto. difficult players of the club, Vincenzino, as many have always continued to call him, made fans of different generations fall in love with his magic on the pitch and his infinite attachment to the shirt. D’Amico played for Lazio from 1971 to 1980 and, after a year in Turin, from 1981 to 1986: he never lacked passion, commitment and dedication to the Biancocelesti colours. President Lotito, on behalf of the entire Club, extends his most sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. we will never forget, Vincenzo!”.

D’Amico: the tricolor Lazio of ’74 loses another of its heroes

The “Maestrelli band”, Lazio champion of Italy in ’74 in the sign of Dutch-inspired total football, has lost another of its interpreters, perhaps the most imaginative and full of talent. In May Vincenzo D’Amico had announced on Facebook that he was fighting cancer: “They tell me that cancer patients bring out unexpected forces! I’m trying”. Today the disease has taken him away, at 68 years old. Sixteen of whom (from 1971 to 1986, with only a brief spell in Turin) wore the biancoceleste shirt, almost a second skin. Three hundred and thirty-eight appearances, 51 goals and the affection of the fans who had soon elected him to flag.

