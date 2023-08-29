The head of Institutional Communication of the Lazio Region, Marcello De Angelis, has resigned from his position. De Angelis communicated his irrevocable decision to the president of the Lazio Region Francesco Rocca with a letter, after having anticipated it during a private conversation.

In early August, De Angelis made the news for a post on the Bologna massacre in which he declared Mambro, Fioravanti and Ciavardini innocent. The executive, with a past in the far right, had then returned to the limelight also because of the anti-Semitic text of a song written by him years ago as the frontman of an identity rock group. Controversy also for a post on Instagram last December, in which a terracotta candlestick attributable to the Nazi criminal Himmler and the SS was seen.

President Rocca has accepted the resignation of Marcello De Angelis with immediate effect. «I acknowledge the resignation of Marcello De Angelis from the role of Head of Institutional Communication of the Lazio Region. I thank him for the valuable work done so far and for the sense of responsibility shown – declares Francesco Rocca – as well as my gratitude for having sheltered the institution I preside over from the unacceptable exploitation of these weeks, paying the price for a song written 45 years ago and with respect to which he publicly expressed all his embarrassment and horror. Text, moreover, already known when in the past he had held roles such as that of parliamentarian and director of newspapers. I can witness firsthand the evolution of De Angelis’s personality. A path of maturation, self-awareness and inner transformation. Surely all this cannot erase his past, but he has shaped and will continue to shape his present and his future », adds the governor.

«After careful reflection, I find myself in the position of having to make a choice for which I take full responsibility. I was pilloried for a post on Facebook in which I expressed perplexity about a judicial matter on which many others before and better than me and in a more authoritative way, had pronounced in a similar way. I claim the right to doubt and dissent even if I cannot deny that I expressed myself in an inappropriate way and for this I apologized”, writes Marcello De Angelis, in his letter of resignation as head of institutional communication of the Lazio Region. “The monstrous mud machine – he still says – can crush anyone and has targeted me putting me in the pillory rummaging in my life”. «I have unleashed severe political pressure against the institution you represent today and, despite the knowledge that your opponents have no arguments or the strength to impose the decisions they would like, my own conscience is stronger and more legitimate than theirs to ask me to to step back”.

“I tragically paid for half of my existence for faults I didn’t have, but I can’t free myself from the only thing I feel shamefully responsible for: having composed in the past a song lyrics that I consider a senseless message of hatred towards human beings without fault, many of whom are now my friends, colleagues, neighbors, people I appreciate, admire, love, and even my family members. I don’t know if I can ever forgive myself for this and I don’t expect anyone else to. I cannot allow my past responsibilities to stain or cloud the extraordinary work that so many better people than me are doing for the greater good. I thank all my colleagues, many of whom I have just met, who wanted to convey their closeness to me in this very difficult moment – concludes De Angelis – but it is with great sadness that I believe there is no other choice for me than to continue my path away from this institution in the hope to close accounts with the past and find a way to repair any of my previous mistakes. I therefore inform you of my resignation with immediate effect from the position you wished to entrust to me, thanking you for your trust and hoping that I have given the best professional contribution that was expected of me. I wish the Giunta, the Council and the whole structure to be able to continue their work with the due serenity and with the deserved recognition».