Tricolors in trouble against Sarri’s team very well organized: Osimhen dry, for the Italian champions Zielinski’s goal. In the second half, two goals from Zaccagni and Guendouzi were disallowed

From our correspondent Stefano Cieri – Naples

Lazio blow to Maradona. As in the last championship, the biancocelesti beat the Italian champions in their stadium at the end of a match played poorly in the first half hour, but then in an almost perfect way in the following hour of play. Two goals scored (by Luis Alberto and Kamada), two more scored (by Zaccagni and Guendouzi) and canceled by the Var for offside by a few centimeters and a game that returns to being Sarrian. Thus Lazio came out of the crisis (zero points in the first two days). Instead, Napoli stops surprisingly. Garcia’s team plays very well in the first half, but has the mistake of putting very little into practice compared to what they build. But the most worrying are the defensive amnesias which, against an orderly and determined, but not overwhelming Lazio, are decisive.

See also MotoGP | Quartararo falls while he's running! Sore ankle question and answer — The first half begins with Napoli immediately attacking and Lazio too low. Attitudes that are children of the results obtained by the two teams in the first league games. Napoli, with full points, travels with the wind in their sails, Lazio however, still with zero points, is not serene. The first half hour sees only one team on the field, the home one. Who commands the game, while taking a few breaks. And it produces goal chances. Which he fails to capitalize on only because Provedel saves like a champion (on Zielinski and then on Kvara) and because more generally his forwards are a little too hasty when they enter the box. Thus, as often happens in football, it is Lazio who take the lead at the first opportunity, in the half hour. A goal that is a jewel both in the construction by Felipe Anderson and in the winning conclusion (with a back-heel) by Luis Alberto. But the lead of the guests lasts only two minutes. Napoli’s reaction was angry and on a shot from outside Zielinski the double deflection by Kamada and Romagnoli put Provedel out: it’s 1-1. The advantage, even if ephemeral, however wakes up Lazio who are more alive in the last quarter of an hour. And he came close to scoring the second goal with a personal action by Felipe Anderson, whose shot was saved by Juan Jesus. But even Napoli continues to be dangerous. The opportunity to take the lead came at the feet of Olivera who, from an excellent position, shoots high. See also How long would Javier Aquino be out and what games would he miss?

kamada decides — The second half begins along the lines of the last quarter of an hour of the first fraction. Napoli tries to control the game, making themselves dangerous, but Lazio are there too. So after a great shot by Zielinski on which Provedel surpasses himself once again, Sarri’s team takes the lead. Felipe Anderson blows the ball to Zielinski in mid-field, flies up the wing from where he puts a low shot into the center. Veil by Luis Alberto and the ball ends up in Kamada who enters the area and explodes a left foot that strikes Meret. In the 22nd minute Lazio tripled through Zaccagni, but the goal was canceled by the Var for offside by the same attacker. Three minutes later another goal from Lazio, but once again the Var annulled it due to an offside by Zaccagni (considered active) before Guendouzi’s winning shot. The Frenchman had entered Kamada’s place a few minutes ago. Lazio suffers a bit of the blow of the double illusion which in the space of a few minutes turns into a joke. Napoli tries to take advantage of the situation and dives forward in search of an equaliser. But that doesn’t come because Garcia’s team disunites and Sarri’s grows in tone. See also Óscar Rivas will defend the world in Cali