The biancocelesti overturn the advantage of Midtjylland with a match in crescendo. Zaccagni, Milinkovic, Anderson and Pedro drag Sarri’s team: now a draw at Feyenoord is enough

Three points that pave the way towards qualification. Lazio’s comeback success against Midtjylland. After three games the biancocelesti are back to win in the Europa League. Next Thursday’s match against Feyenoord in Rotterdam will be decisive. Sarri’s team has to roll up their sleeves after going behind at the start of the game: Isaksen punishes Gila’s levity. Milinkovic’s goals (in the first half) and Pedro (in the second half) mark the turning point in Lazio’s game, which at a distance is asserted after a start with obvious uncertainties. Waiting for the result of Strum Graz-Feyenoord (in the field at 21), biancocelesti projected towards the match in Holland with the certainty that with a point they would qualify.

Milinkovic raises – Five novelties in the Lazio team compared to the one they won on the Atalanta field on Sunday. In defense, Hysaj and Gila enter respectively in place of the suspended Lazzari and the injured Patric. In the middle of the field Marcos Antonio and Basic meet again: Cataldi and Vecino start from the bench, like Luis Alberto. Forward first as a starter for Cancellieri, deployed in the center, as deputy Immobile, so Felipe Anderson returns to the right. Strong start for Sarri’s team: on 8 ‘the Danes take the lead. Gila’s defensive blunder, Marcos Antonio tries to recover the ball, but Isaksen is ready to strike Provedel with his right. Lazio tries to shake up immediately. At the shot with Milinkovic who at 13 ‘does not frame the goal. Midtjylland moves across the board: at 15 ‘Provedel saves a header from Andersson. And the Lazio goalkeeper also neutralized a subsequent attempt by Dreyer. Lazio is relaunched: at 20 ‘, on the side a left diagonal from Basic. Lossl stops Milinkovic’s long-range shot. The biancocelesti trying to give continuity to the maneuver in the offensive phase, but have difficulty in creating spaces. In the meantime, the Danes are acting confidently, even going in depth: Provedel eve on Martinez. Double chance for Lazio after the half hour: always with Felipe Anderson. First a blow rejected by Lossl, then a conclusion outside. Meanwhile, the Brazilian, after starting on the wing, is moved to the center with Cancellieri sorted to the right. At 36 ‘Lazio reaches a draw. Maneuvered action, support from Felipe Anderson, veil from Basic, right blow from Milinkovic who signs the 1-1. The goal recharges Sarri’s formation. Basic shot, Sviatchenko saves with an empty net. Cavalcade of Cancellieri, Hysaj loses the moment to go to conclude. At 45 ‘Lossl stretches out to deflect a parable by Milinkovic for a corner. See also Inter in Inzaghi's Dutch match? She was born against Sarri's Lazio

I overtake Pedro – Chills for Lazio at the start of the second half. Midtjylland cross on a Dreyer gorge. Chilufya’s retort out. The Biancocelesti reply: Zaccagni stamps the crossbar, Lossl manages to deflect the ball. New energies among the Danes: Chilufya and Andersson come out for Sisto and Thychosen. Lazio also changes. Cataldi, Vecino and Pedro take over Marcos Antonio, Basic and Cancellieri. Lossl flies to corner an arched shot from Zaccagni. That in the 13th minute with a cross displaces Cappelas’ rearguard, so that Pedro can insert himself, who takes Lazio ahead with a left foot. Midtjylland with Kaba instead of Charles. At 20 ‘the spectacular verticalization of Felipe Anderson, Lossl closes the mirror of the goal. Shortly after a new opportunity for the Brazilian, stopped shooting. At 27 ‘Romero takes over from Zaccagni, much applauded after a test as a protagonist. Pedro goes to the left of the trident. Lazio close to the trio with Milinkovic: in flight, very little to the side. At 35, Pedro’s goal was canceled for offside. Other replacements. In Lazio Casale for Gila. In Midtjylland Dyh for Paulinho, Juninho for Martinez. Juninho’s goal was also not validated for offside. Intense finish. Six minutes of recovery. Lazio ends the attack. Pedro dangerous. It ends 2-1. Lazio celebrates a long-awaited victory to cultivate ambitions in the Europa League. See also Lazio, protest against Formello: "Lotito you are not worthy of this club"

October 27, 2022 (change October 27, 2022 | 23:42)

