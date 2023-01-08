Lazio mocked and reassembled by Empoli. A match dominated for long stretches by the Biancocelesti and reopened in the final ended 2-2 at the Olimpico. Sarri’s team took the lead with Felipe Anderson in the 2nd minute following a corner, then doubled their lead in the second half thanks to Zaccagni’s “spoon” (54′). The final comes alive with Empoli’s goal scored by Caputo in the 83rd minute. The Tuscans complete the comeback with a shot from outside Marin in full stoppage time (94′). Another comeback suffered by Lazio after the match against Lecce.