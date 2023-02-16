After the win against the Cluj for 1-o of Lazio, Maurizio Sarri this is how he expressed himself to the official microphones of the biancoceleste club: “We had to deal with a questionable refereeing to say the least, despite this we were good at playing a good game. We are sorry that it turned out to be a very demanding match from a physical point of view given that we will play in 64 hours, but we managed the match well by not conceding anything and having 3-4 chances to score“. On Still: “He scored a goal with a high difficulty coefficient, that ball isn’t easy to impact so well. The entrances during the match were also good, the team remained with the lead in the game even in numerical inferiority and brought it to its“. On Gila: “The entrances, as I said, were of a good standard. Mario has entered a difficult moment, but with a head full of application and determination. He did well even if in the end we conceded something in terms of centimeters to their forwards“. On Marcos Antonio: “You are sorry when it is like this. Marcos had also made a good initial phase, but the boy understood and was wonderful, but it’s always a disappointment to remove a player after 17 minutes“. Finally on the Salernitana: “It will be difficult to prepare for the match, but the basis is that we don’t know how they will play, but we know the state of mind they will have“.