Danilo Cataldi pushes Lazio to the assault of new ambitions. “Improving second place in the championship would mean doing something incredible. A beautiful and stimulating aspect, but it is always the field that decides. Last year nobody gave Napoli the favorite, nor Lazio second. However, the beginning of the calendar is tough for us…”. The Biancoceleste market is also aimed at another director. The 28-year-old Roman midfielder is not afraid of losing positions in the role he has assumed in Sarri’s management. “I’m someone who thinks that competition is always good, we face important competitions, the Europa League already took away a lot of energy, the Champions League for the tension that will exist will take away even more. Lazio must be a strong team, they need strong players regardless of their roles. If another director arrives, so be it, we are here for the good of Lazio, not for personal goals. Yes, then we all want to play, myself included. There must be genuine competition, which is good for the team.” Milinkovic’s departure has currently caused the Biancoceleste median to lose value. “Lazio has lost an important player, who has achieved incredible numbers: he must be acknowledged for this. Sergej never said anything out of place, he always gave his best, I wish him good luck. I’m not the one to say what needs to be done on the market, an important one is lost. We have to face many competitions, there is also a new format in the Super Cup, there are two more games. We need a signal, a push. Surely the president Lotito is working to give us a hand”. Meanwhile, the Arab sirens are tempting Immobile. “I saw Ciro as always, serene and happy. I’ve read something about the rumors, I honestly don’t know anything about it, we’ve never even talked about it. I have seen the usual Immobile these days: he is our captain ”.