Speaking of car tax, we deal here with the rates updated to 2023 of the car tax in the Lazio Region for cars and scooters and how to take advantage of the discount applied by the Lazio Region on the tax.

Lazio car tax, the rates for the calculation

To accurately determine the amount of the car tax, several variables must be considered, including the specific rates applied by Region Lazio, the kW of the vehicle and the emission class of the car.

We will outline below the current car tax rates for the Lazio Region, providing a practical example to illustrate the calculation of the tax.

We remind you that these calculations are based on current car tax rates in the Lazio Region and are just an example to illustrate the calculation process. It is important to consult the rates specific to your region and to take into account any legislative changes or updates before calculating the vehicle tax.

CARS AND MOTOR VEHICLES

MISCELLANEOUS USE – TRUCKS Art 1 c. 240 Law 296/2006(1) Annual Payments Split payments VEHICLE CLASS KW CV KW CV EURO 0 (up to 100KW or 136CV)

(over 100 KW or 136 HP) 3.30

4.95 2.43

3.64 3.40

5.05 2.50

4.16 EURO 1 (up to 100KW or 136CV)

(over 100 KW or 136 HP) 3.19

4.79 2.34

3.52 3.29

4.93 2.42

3.63 EURO 2 (up to 100KW or 136CV)

(over 100 KW or 136 HP) 3.08

4.62 2.27

3.40 3.17

4.76 2.33

3.51 EURO 3 (up to 100KW or 136CV)

(over 100 KW or 136 HP) 2.97

4.46 2.19

3.28 3.06

4.59 2.26

3.38 EURO 4/5/6 (up to 100KW or 136CV)

(over 100 KW or 136 HP) 2.84

4.26 2.09

3.14 2.93

4.39 2.16

3.23 Car tax rates for Lazio cars updated 2023

MOPEDS, SPECIAL TRAILERS Fixed fee €21.02 LIGHT QUADCYCLES (up to 50 cc) MINICAR Fixed fee €55.00 MOTORCYCLES OVER 50 cc. UP TO 11 KW or 15 HP ABOVE 11 KW or 15 HP

(in addition to the basic amount) EUR 0 €28.60 1.87 per KW –1.38 per HP EURO 1 €25.30 1.43 per KW –1.05 per HP EURO 2 €23.10 1.10 per KW –0.81 per HP EURO 3 and later €21.02 0.97 per kW – 0.71 per hp Road tax rates for mopeds and motorcycles in Lazio (updated 2023)

Some additional information for car tax in Lazio: the amount of the vehicle tax paid cannot be less than €21.02. Taxation is based on the maximum power of the engine expressed in KW, to be identified on the vehicle registration certificate by multiplying said value, without taking into account any decimals, by the amounts indicated for each vehicle category, in the table shown alongside, also looking for the relevant EEC directive in the aforementioned registration certificate (Euro 0-1-2 -3-4/5/6).

In the event that the vehicle registration document does not indicate the kW, the car tax rate for Lazio must be obtained by multiplying the maximum power expressed in horsepower (CV) by the amounts indicated.

Only two decimals after the decimal point must be indicated in the amount to be paid. In the event that the amount resulting from the calculation has more than two decimals, for payment purposes, the second decimal must be rounded up or down, based on the measurement of the third (if the latter is between 0 and 4, the rounding is downwards, if it is between 5 and 9, the rounding is upwards).

The car tax in Lazio can also be paid with a discount

The rates of the car tax in the Lazio region vary according to parameters such as the power in kW of the vehicle and its emission class.

Example of car tax calculation in Lazio (with discount)

For example, suppose that for a car with an output of 90 kW and an emission class of Euro 6, the established tariff is 2.84 euros for each kW.

To calculate the amount of car tax for this specific car, we will follow these steps:

Let’s calculate the tax: power 90 kW * 2.84 euro/kW = €255.6

With the 5% discount, you save €12.78 and by paying within the set terms (see below), the amount of the stamp duty will be €242.82 instead of €255.6.

Discount on car tax in Lazio from 2023

In Lazio, starting from 1 January 2023, you can take advantage of one car tax discount: Paying your car tax on time is a significant benefit for taxpayers.

In fact, thanks to the art. 2 of the regional law of 29 March 2022 n. 7, the Lazio Region has undertaken actions aimed at reducing the tax burden, establishing a progressive reduction of the car tax rates for those who make the payment by the expiry date indicated in the decree of the Ministry of Finance n. 462/1998.

This tariff reduction will gradually increase over the next three fiscal years (2023, 2024 and 2025) and will be applied according to the following percentage levels:

For the 2023 tax year, a discount of 5% on the amount due for the 2022 tax year.

on the amount due for the 2022 tax year. For the 2024 tax year, an additional 2.5% discount will be provided compared to the 2023 tax year amounts.

For the 2025 tax year, an additional 2.5% discount will be applied compared to the 2024 tax year amounts.

How to pay the bill

Residents of Lazio have different ways to pay the car tax. The first option is the payment service pagoBollo, which allows you to make the payment via the electronic payment system pagoPAincluding the use of Satispay app and IO. This payment method is convenient and accessible to taxpayers in the region.

Furthermore, as in many other Italian regions, it is possible to pay the car tax at various other authorized structures. These include the ACI delegations, tobacconists and authorized car rental agencies such as Isaco, PTAvant, Stanet and Agenzia Italia Net Service. The authorized ATMs and Post Offices represent other options for making payment in a convenient and widespread way.

For those who prefer the convenience ofhome banking, the payment services offered by the credit institutions adhering to the PSP initiative are another valid choice for paying the stamp duty. Finally, outlets are also available SISAL, Lottomatica and Banca 5 as additional options for paying car tax in Lazio.

Thanks to this variety of payment methods, Lazio residents have various solutions available to fulfill their tax obligations in a practical and convenient way, such as car tax.

The Lazio Region has launched a series of measures aimed at reducing the tax burden, including a significant reduction in the car tax over the next three years. This initiative was adopted last year with the aim of lightening the burden of taxes on vehicle owners in Lazio, including car tax.

At the moment, the Lazio Region has not yet adopted the direct domiciliation for the payment of the car tax used instead in Lombardy.

Hybrid car exemption in Lazio cancelled

From 2023, the three-year exemption from paying car tax in Lazio has been eliminated, for owners of vehicles with hybrid petrol/electric or dual petrol/hydrogen fuel systems. This exemption has only been revoked for vehicles registered on or after 1 January 2023, while it still remains valid for vehicles registered on or before 31 December 2022.

This means that from 1 January 2023, owners of vehicles with a petrol/electric or dual petrol/hydrogen hybrid drive will have to pay road tax like other vehicle owners. A modification with which the Lazio Region has decided to review the tax breaks previously granted to vehicles with hybrid and dual fuel, returning to the payment of the car tax starting from 2023.

Electric vehicle tax exemption in Lazio

Motor vehicles, motorcycles and mopeds with two, three or four wheels powered exclusively by an electric motor, LPG or methane gas, or with a hybrid petrol/electric, or dual petrol/hydrogen power supply, can take advantage of tax breaks and exemptions from car taxes.

In particular, i electric vehicles enjoy theexemption from paying motor vehicle taxes for a period of five years from the date of first registration. After this period, electric cars will have to pay a tax equal to a quarter of the amount foreseen for the corresponding petrol vehicles, while motorcycles and mopeds will continue to pay the full tax.

👉 How to calculate the car stamp

👉 Exact date of expiry first stamp to be paid

👉 How to verify the payment of the stamp

👉 Updated vademecum car stamp

👉 Unpaid car stamp, penalties

👉 Pay the stamp in installments

👉 PagoPA online stamp payment

👉 How to pay the stamp online

👉 Car stamp prescription

👉 Car stamp sold who pays?

👉 Rental car stamp

👉 Car stamp exemptions

👉 Car stamp and foreign license plate super stamp

👉 Electric car stamp exemption

👉 Hybrid car stamp exemption

👉 Superbolus how is it calculated?

👉 First car stamp deadline, first payment when it expires

👉 Twenty-year, ultra-twenty-year historic car stamp

👉 Scrapping car stamp tax folders

👉 CAR STAMP NOTICE Stay updated on all the news of the car tax from our section dedicated to updates on the car tax.

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK