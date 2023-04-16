A few hundred meters from the Olympic Stadium in Rome, a tram crashed into Immobile’s black LandRover Defender. The nose of the car is gone and all the airbags have exploded.

The captain of Lazio Roma was on the road with his two daughters. They escaped with a fright. Immobile was not injured in the accident. He only complained of a sore shoulder.

No one on the tram was injured. The tram driver was taken to hospital for a check-up. The police are investigating the cause of the accident. Given the damage, Immobile’s black SUV is a total loss, there is also high speed. ,,The tram ran a red light,” the footballer tells a reporter.

Cirio Immobile is Lazio’s top scorer. The club is currently second in Serie A, 14 points behind leaders Napoli.

