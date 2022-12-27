The beautiful statements of the former Lazio striker Felipe Caicedo, today protagonist in Saudi Arabia with the Abha Club shirt
The many declarations of love by Felipe Caicedo towards the Lazio. The former striker has returned to talk about his adventure in the biancoceleste, also giving a possible indication of the future. Among many memories and hopes, the Ecuadorian player spoke to the microphones of You radio six this morning.
These are his statements: “Things are going very well, we’ve already started playing again here in Arabia. I recently scored a goal very similar to the one I did in the Olsen derby. Cristiano Ronaldo? If he were to arrive it would be a big blow for Arab football. Lazio? I miss him so much. It’s my home and my heart’s team. I miss the environment and my teammates too, hope to be able to return one day. Now I’m able to train continuously, something I didn’t have before. I am fine both physically and mentally. Memories? The goal against Roma is one of the most beautiful. The stadium was full and it was beautiful. I also remember a Christmas dinner where I talked about the Scudetto, we all believed it. Unfortunately the pandemic stopped us, we were very excited“.
