Lazio beat Cagliari 1-0 in a match of the 14th matchday of Serie A, played at the Olympic stadium in Rome. Pedro’s goal in the 8th minute decided the match. The Sardinians play with ten men from 27′ due to Makoumbou’s expulsion. In the standings, the Biancocelesti coached by Sarri rise to 7th place with 20 points, catching Atalanta and Fiorentina, while the Rossoblu remain stationary at 10 in 18th position.

The match

Sarri’s boys got off to an excellent start as they took the lead after 8 minutes through the former Barcelona and Chelsea striker. The Spaniard is very good at making the most of Lazzari’s assist from the right. and surpass Scuffet. In the 27th minute the other turning point of the match: Makoumbou holds Guendouzi, who is thrown into the net, and is sent off by referee Dionisi after a VAR consultation.

In the second half Cagliari tried to rebalance the match but struggled due to their numerical inferiority. In the 12th minute Sarri loses Luis Alberto due to a physical problem and when Ciro Immobile is out, Isaksen takes over, creating an important opportunity, but is unable to beat Scuffet from close range. Felipe Anderson and Castellanos also enter and the Biancoceleste’s maneuver is positively affected, with several scoring opportunities created but the result remains stuck at 1-0 until the end of the match, with some risk in the final due to Pavoletti’s header saved from Provedel.