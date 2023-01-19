Lazio Bologna live streaming, TV and probable formations of the Coppa Italia match

LAZIO BOLOGNA STREAMING TV – Tonight, Thursday 19 January 2023, at 18 Lazio and Bologna take to the field at the Olympic stadium in Rome, a match valid for the round of 16 of the 2022-2023 Italian Cup. Where to see Lazio Bologna on live TV and live streaming? Mediaset? Sky Sports? Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Lazio and Bologna will be visible on live free-to-air TV, free of charge, on Italia 1. Extensive pre- and post-match coverage with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. Lazio Bologna kick-off is scheduled for 6 pm today, Thursday 19 January 2023. In live streaming? On the free platform Mediaset Play.it. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

WHERE TO SEE STREAMING SOCCER MATCHES

Probable lineups

We have seen where to see Lazio Bologna on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

Lazio (4-3-3): Maximian; Lazzari, Patric, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Vecino, Marcos Antonio, Basic; Zaccagni, Felipe Anderson, Pedro

Bologna (4-2-3-1): Skorupski; Posch, Soumaoro, Lucumi, Cambiaso; Dominguez, Medel; Orsolini, Soriano, Aebischer; Barrow

ALL THE NEWS ON SERIES A