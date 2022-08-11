The odds and the prediction speak in favor of the Biancocelesti who have won all their debuts in the last three seasons in Serie A.

The wait is over. The new Serie A season begins also for Lazio and Bologna, which in recent years have given a spectacle in terms of goals. Sarri’s team wants at all costs to forget the embarkation of last season against the Bolognese, who won 3-0 at Dall’Ara. Same score for the Biancocelesti in the return leg of the Olimpico, home of the debut scheduled for Sunday 14 August at 18:30.

HERE LAZIO – No revolution, but a couple of changes between defense and midfield characterized the Biancoceleste market. The door also has a new name, that of Maximiano who will act in front of Patric and the newly acquired Romagnoli. In the middle of the field remains the Serbian spearhead, Milinkovic-Savic, flanked by Marcos Antonio. In attack Ciro Immobile is not touched, who will act on the sides of Felipe Anderson and Zaccagni, with Pedro who, however, paws. See also Letter from a River fan to Santa Claus for this Christmas

HERE BOLOGNA – The question mark of the rossoblù market is Marko Arnautovic. Mihajlovic hopes to have him available despite the English sirens of recent days. In the probable 3-4-2-1, the Austrian would be supported by Sansone (scoring in the Italian Cup) and Soriano. Space for the newcomer Cambiaso on the left while the rest of the defense and midfield similarly follow last year’s Bologna with Skorupski confirmed (with a lot of renewal) between the posts.

THE MOMENT OF THE TWO TEAMS – Only friendly matches so far for Lazio which is approaching the first official test of the season. In the inaugural part of the pre-season, Sarri’s men convinced with three successes in a row (Nogometni, Triestina and Primorje). Then some difficulties arose, especially with higher level opponents. The clear knockout, 4-1, at the hands of Genoa at the end of July stands out, while in the last friendly match came a defeat on penalties with Valladolid. Two important tests instead for Bologna, both lost with AZ and Twente. Then the affirmation of measure on Cosenza in the first round of the Italian Cup. See also 5 things you did not know about Diego Aguirre, the next coach of Cruz Azul

THE FORECAST – We have to go back to May 2014 to find a Lazio-Bologna with less than two goals scored. In the calendar year 2019 there were even 10 goals in Serie A signed against each other (a 3-3 and a 2-2). A game that historically gives several markings and that for 53 times has seen the Capitoline triumph. 37 draws and 46 rossoblù victories. The prediction therefore goes on a race with more than two overall seals (which went through 5 times in the last 7 direct clashes), brought home by Sarri’s team, fresh from last February’s 3-0 against Mihajlovic: the 1 + Over 2.5 is offered at 2.15 on Sisal Matchpoint and Snai, at 2.20 on Goldbet.

11 August – 4.45pm

