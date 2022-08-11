The season of Sarri and Mihajlovic officially begins on Sunday 14 August at 6:30 pm: the odds comparison of the first day of Serie A at the Olimpico

Lazio debuts in the league on Sunday in front of their fans. He does it against Sinisa Mihajlovic’s Bologna, eager to make a season well above salvation, aiming for that left side of the table that has been missing for too long. For the biancocelesti the goal is instead the return to the Champions League after last year closed in fifth place, just ahead of Roma.

STATISTICS – The first of the league is often unknown, but in the last three seasons Lazio have always won their season debut with three points. Even if no one like the Capitoline has ever drew so much at the debut: 29 the X, in front of Roma with 27. For Bologna the 2021-22 season smiled in the first round of Serie A with the 3-2 trimmed to Salernitana. If the Bolognese were to repeat themselves against Lazio, they would break a taboo that has lasted for over 20 years: it is from 2001-2002 that the Emilians have not won two debuts in a row. See also Unwelcome summons: death threats to the Sierra Leone coach

PREVIOUS – Lazio are leading in Serie A direct matches against Bologna: 53 wins, 37 draws and 46 defeats. Even if the tradition of the rossoblù with the biancocelesti turns out to be quite positive since only with Roma they have won more (51 times). But recent history speaks in favor of the Capitoline thanks to three domestic successes in the last three contests. Last year two identical results went to the scoresheet between home and away: first Bologna’s surprising 3-0 at Dall’Ara, then Sarri’s revenge on the return match with the same score.

QUOTES – The first three points of the season are up for grabs. Lazio is ahead in the odds: we go from the success offered at 1.60 on Snai, to 1.57 on Goldbet, up to 1.55 on Bet365. The achievement of Bologna at the Olimpico is decidedly high: it is offered at 5.50 on Betfair, at 5.25 on Better and at 5.75 on Bet365. The tie, which has not been seen between the two teams in the league since October 2019, is given at 4.25 on Snai, at 4.20 on LeoVegas, while Planetwin pays 4 times the stake. Last year, in the first leg, Francesco Acerbi was sent off: another red card is proposed at 4.50 by the bookies, who leave a game without expulsions at 1.18 as the most likely option. See also Real Madrid did not overwhelm Valencia only because of the controversial penalty to Casemiro

PROPERTY IN GOAL? – Needless to say, the most eligible scorer of the challenge is Ciro Immobile. The biancoceleste bomber, who has reached 150 seals with Lazio, immediately wants to stamp the card to chase another top scorer title: at 3.50 the native of Torre Annunziata is played as the first scorer. At high altitude, Felipe Anderson and Pedro are chasing, both at 6.00, while Milinkovic-Savic pays 8 times the stake. At home Bologna, the eyes are on Marko Arnautovic, given at 8.50.

