Bologna corsair at the Olimpico. Thiago Motta's team cameback to beat Lazio 2-1 thanks to goals from El Azzouzi and Zirkzee which overturned the initial lead scored by Isaksen. With this success the rossoblu move Atalanta back into fourth place in the standings with 45 points, while the biancoceleste team remains stuck on 37 in eighth place. A bad misstep at home for Sarri's team which came from the away victory in the last round at Cagliari and the prestigious success in the Champions League against Bayern Munich.

Sarri for the match against the rossoblu, after the success in the Cup, confirms Immobile from the 1st minute, while Cataldi is in midfield, given the absences of Rovella and Vecino. On the bench defense for Romagnoli, Patric and Gila play. Motta responds with Fabbian in the attacking midfield, while El Azzouzi will play in midfield in place of the suspended Freuler. In defence, with Calafiori not at his best, there is room for Lucumì.

Very entertaining first half of the match, between two teams facing each other head on. In the 3rd minute Bologna's first signal came through Ferguson, but the Scot's shot from the edge of the area went high over the crossbar. Lazio responds in the 8th minute: error by Lucumì who favors Isaksen's cross for Immobile who is not precise and Skorupski rejects. In the 14th minute, a splendid pass from Felipe Anderson to Immobile who made no mistakes alone in front of Skorupski, but the goal was disallowed due to the Biancoceleste center forward being offside. However, the goal is in the air and arrives shortly after. In the 18th minute, Lazio recover the ball, launch Isaksen and Immobile who exchange quickly, then the center forward does well to serve his teammate who makes no mistake in front of Skorupski and makes it 1-0.

Sarri's team continues to push and in the 22nd minute they almost doubled their lead, again with Immobile who, face to face with Skorupski, was unable to overcome him. Bologna fails to react and in the 30th minute Isaksen is still dangerous with a shot on which the Bologna goalkeeper intervenes with a great intervention that sends the ball onto the post and then into a corner. In the 39th minute, somewhat surprisingly, Thiago Motta's team equalised: a serious error in the build-up by Provedel who effectively served Fabbian, who first touched El Azzouzi, who made it 1-1 from two steps.

At the start of the second half it's another Bologna. In the 52nd minute the first good opportunity arrives for Ferguson who finishes from the edge of the area but the shot is deflected into a corner. In the 57th minute another opportunity for the rossoblu. On a corner Posch fails to frame the goal from close range. Lazio seems more tired and dull and in the 68th minute Bologna tries to strike on the counterattack with Zirkzee who is contained.

In the 76th minute Lazio had a jolt with new substitute Castellanos caught deep, but Skorupski's exit was perfect and averted the danger. The hosts slow down their operations and Bologna takes advantage of it. In the 79th minute Bologna turns it around with a splendid move by the Dutch attacker who finds Kristiansen on the left who returns the ball to him and from the center of the area Zirkzee beats Provedel and makes it 2-1. Final forcing by Lazio which does not lead to significant opportunities.