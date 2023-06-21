A four-year contract worth 3.5 million is ready: the national team striker is Sarri’s favourite, the inclusion of Cancellieri in the deal is possible. In the median check Veerman

Lazio have been hoping for it for some time, but now they’re starting to really believe it: Domenico Berardi could be the gift for Champions League qualification that the club wants to deliver to Maurizio Sarri. Who has always been a great admirer of the Sassuolo and national team striker and it is no coincidence that he considers him the ideal reinforcement for his team.

Work in progress — The Roman company, and in particular the president Lotito, has been working under cover on this operation for some time now. It is not an easy mission and not only for economic reasons. But also because Berardi is the symbol of the Emilian club and for this very reason he has always refused to leave the black and green team in the past. Famous, as well as sensational, was the dislike of him at Juventus a few years ago. But even before and after this refusal, he and Sassuolo had shut down other transfer opportunities to other clubs in the bud. Precisely for this reason, even before starting a real negotiation with the Squinzi family’s club, Lazio tried to sound out the player, through the men closest to him. To understand if the operation was possible. If, in other words, the player had the intention of considering the possibility of changing the scene and marrying the project that Sarri is carrying out at Lazio. After some initial hesitation in the last few days, an opening in this sense seems to have come from Berardi. Which, of course, alone is not enough to suggest that the deal is going through. But which in any case is a first, very important step in that direction. More are needed, of course. Basically, an agreement with Sassuolo must be found (at the moment there has been no direct contact between the parties) and then that opening towards Lazio, arrived from Berardi’s entourage, must be transformed into a real agreement. See also Freddy Rincón: MÍO bus driver is being watched by the Police

The figures — Lotito hopes to make this gift to Sarri before the start of the Lazio team’s pre-season retreat, set for July 11 in Auronzo di Cadore. It won’t be easy, but it won’t be impossible either. What is certain is that the next few days will be decisive for understanding whether what at first seemed like an impossible dream, and which has now become a concrete objective, however difficult, can turn into a done deal. The budget allocated by Lazio for the Berardi operation is in any case ready. The player will be offered a four-year contract worth 3.5 million per season, including bonuses. Instead, an investment of between 20 and 25 million euros is expected to get Sassuolo’s yes (20 million plus another 2-3 in bonuses is the most probable hypothesis). Figures that clearly can also be adjusted during a negotiation which, at least between the two companies, has yet to begin. However, it seems excluded that Lazio will try to include Cancellieri as a technical counterpart in the deal, even if the Emilians like the former Verona striker. See also Racist chants: Rome and Lazio, the curves are at risk of closure

Not only Berardi, however. There is also a new name for the midfield. Lazio is in fact studying the profile of Joey Veerman, the 24-year-old talented interior of PSV Eindhoven. In the event that Milinkovic is sold, the Dutchman would be one of the candidates to replace him. His name is therefore added to those of Loftus-Cheek and Zielinski, with the latter remaining the first choice. And in the meantime, the season ticket campaign has started with a bang. Yesterday, on the first day of sale of cards for the next championship, around 3,000 were subscribed. If the good morning starts in the morning, Lazio can reach that 30,000 mark which is the club’s goal and which would also be a record figure for the Lotito era.

June 21 – 07:42

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Lazio #Berardi #negotiation #Sassuolo #started