First defeat. Lazio, without Luis Alberto, was beaten by Aston Villa 3-0 in the first friendly played outside the borders of Sarri’s team. The English, seventh in the last edition of the Premier League, prevailed with goals from Watkins, McGinn and Revan. Despite the defeat Lazio did not disfigure, especially in the first half.

the race

The first chance came on Basic’s foot, in the 4th minute, but the Lazio midfielder wasn’t quick enough and was closed. Good opportunity also for Immobile, anticipated at the last minute by Olsen after a good launch by Cataldi. Zaccagni tries too, on 34′. Suddenly the advantage of the English with Watkins, who strikes on the counterattack in the 36th minute. In the second half, Aston Villa takes the field: in the 55th minute the 2-0, with McGinn (deflection by Romagnoli on his shot). The English also touch the trio with Coutinho. In the final, the 3-0 actually comes with Revan, but Sarri had already entered the second lines. However, Lazio’s decline in the second half is justified by the fact that the Premier League will start earlier (one week ahead of Serie A). We still need to work, especially in the finalization, but the base is not bad.