Lazio-Atletico Madrid where to watch it? Channel 5, Sky, Infinity or Prime Video?

Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio debuts in the Champions League and the opponent is for a gala night: the team arrives at the Olimpico in RomeDiego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid in the first match of group E (with Feyenoord and Celtic Glasgow). In the weekend round, the Bianconcelesti lost 3-1 at Juventus, while they suffered a tough defeat in Valencia (3-0 after the 7-0 victory at Rayo Vallecano and the 2-0 against Numancia). Lazio-Atletico Madrid where to watch it on TV and streaming, quick guide to follow the Biancocelesti in the Champions League.

Lazio-Atletico Madrid where to watch it on TV: Canale 5 and Sky

Lazio-Atletico Madrid on TV will go live on Tuesday 19 September at 9pm on Channel 5. And it will be broadcast on pay TV Sky on the Sky Sport Uno (201), Sky Sport 4k (213) and Sky Sport (252) channels.

Lazio-Atletico Madrid where to watch it in streaming: Mediaset and Sky

Lazio-Atletico Madrid will be live streaming free from 9pm on Tuesday 19 September on SportMediaset.itbeyond Mediaset Infinity, SkyGo And NOW.

Lazio-Atletico Madrid commentary

The Lazio-Atletico Madrid commentary on Canale 5 and Mediaset will be of Massimo Callegari with technical commentary by Roberto Cravero (pre-match on Mediaset Infinity with Benedetta Radaelli with Fabrizio Ravanelli, Christian Panucci and Sandro Sabatini). The Champions League match that will be staged at the Olimpico will have a commentator on Sky channels Andrea Marinozzi And Aldo Serena for the technical comment.

Lazio-Atletico Madrid probable lineups

Maurizio Sarri has to decide on the run-off between Kamada and Guendouzi (French slightly favored). Lazzari could play on the right. Felipe Anderson, Immobile and Zaccagni, the Lazio trident. Atletico Madrid is banking on Griezmann and Morata as an attacking duo, with De Paul in support.

LAZIO (4-3-3): Provedel; Hysaj, Casale, Romagnoli, Marusic; Guendouzi, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni. All. Sarri

ATLETICO MADRID (3-5-2): Oblak; Witsel, Hermoso, Savic; Molina, Llorente, Barrios, Saul, Samuel Lino; Griezmann, Morata. All. Simeone

