Lazio Atletico Madrid streaming and live TV: where to watch the Champions League match

LAZIO ATLETIC MADRID STREAMING TV – This evening, Tuesday 19 September 2023, at 9pm Lazio and Atletico Madrid take the field at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, a match valid for the group stage of the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League. Where to watch the Lazio Atletico Madrid match live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports? Dazn? Mediaset? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the final of the top European competition in detail:

Lazio Atletico Madrid: where to see it on TV

The Champions League match between Lazio and Atletico Madrid will be visible live on satellite TV on the Sky Sport channels and free-to-air on Canale 5. There will be an extensive pre- and post-match program with interviews with the protagonists and in-studio comments with the various guests and experts. Lazio Atletico Madrid’s kick-off is scheduled for 9pm today, Tuesday 19 September 2023.

Where to watch the match in live streaming

Live streaming of the match Champions League Lazio Atletico Madrid will be visible via the paid platform – reserved for Sky subscribers – SkyGo, on NOW and on Infinity +. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way. Also because, let’s remember, piracy is a crime.

Match : Lazio Atletico Madrid

: Lazio Atletico Madrid Where : Olympic stadium, Rome

: Olympic stadium, Rome Date: Tuesday 19 September 2023

Tuesday 19 September 2023 Hours: 21

21 TV channel: Sky Sports, Channel 5

Sky Sports, Channel 5 Streaming: SkyGo, NOW, Infinity+

WHERE TO WATCH THE FOOTBALL MATCHES IN STREAMING

Probable lineups

We have seen where to watch the Champions League final Lazio Atletico Madrid on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable lineups? Let’s see together what the two coaches’ choices could be for this evening’s match:

LAZIO (4-3-3): Provedel; Hysaj, Casale, Romagnoli, Marusic; Guendouzi, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni. All. Sarri

ATLETICO MADRID (3-5-2): Oblak; Witsel, Hermoso, Savic; Molina, Barrios, De Paul, Saul, Samuel Lino; Griezmann, Morata. All. Simeone