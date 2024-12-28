











































































































Generated by BeSoccer





The meeting lazio – Atalanta of Serie A, which is played at the Stadio Olimpico at 8:45 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Lazio – Atalanta

Classification and statistics between Lazio – Atalanta

Lazio comes to the match after having faced each other the day before the



Lecce



while Atalanta played their last Serie A match against



Empoli



. He lazio currently occupies the position number 4 of Serie A with 37 points, while their rival,

Atalantaoccupies the position 2 with 40 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Serie A matches of the day, the Lazio schedule, the Atalanta schedule and the Serie A statistics. You can also check the Serie A standings.