TOthe end credits the story between Lazio and Igli Tare. After 15 years, the Biancoceleste market will no longer be led by the Albanian sports director. His contract with Lotito’s club is about to expire. And no backlash is expected in a relationship that has come to an end. Indeed, now we are only waiting for the divorce to be made official, but everything has been postponed to the end of the championship to avoid any tensions with repercussions on the team. Lazio already have a pass for the Champions League but are in the running to try and keep that second place which is worth a lot from an economic point of view, not only because it will allow participation in the Super Cup in the new formula.