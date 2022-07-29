A long wait, but soon we could come to the conclusion that everyone is hoping for. Luis Alberto wants Sevilla: he was born in San José del Valle and he started playing for the Andalusian club at 11. He would like to go home, he would like to represent the club he has always cheered for, but the right situation has never been created. In the past, there has been talk of his possible transfer to Sevilla, but this time the negotiations could actually take off.

THE SITUATION

–

Lazio asks for about 30 million euros for him. This is also because the Biancocelesti will have to turn over a part (30%) of the eventual collection to Liverpool. Sevilla know the player’s desire to return to Andalusia, which is why he doesn’t need to accelerate. Koundé sold to Barcelona but Sevilla have the money to close the negotiation with Lazio. The biancocelesti could be satisfied with even a figure of around 25 because they know that it would be enough money to take Ilic from Verona (the club from which in the last 12 months they have also bought Zaccagni, Casale and Cancellieri). The various needs can therefore be quickly fitted together, but we will have to wait for the official offer of Sevilla to start the domino effect. Luis Alberto, however, is there waiting and hoping, with the knowledge that we could actually reach the conclusion he hopes for.