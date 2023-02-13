The center right does ‘double’ in Lazio and Lombardy. The exit polls are enough to understand that victory is comfortable and clear. Leaders don’t even wait for consolidated data to rejoice. The first to rejoice on Twitter is Matteo Salvini (“victory. Thank you Lombardy. Thank you Lazio”). “If the exit polls are true, there is a very consistent success of the center-right in Lazio and also in Lombardy”, echoes the number two of Fi, Antonio Tajani, who comments warmly: “This means that it is also a question of a vote of confidence in the centre-right government, we are satisfied”. Brothers of Italy choose Francesco Lollobrigida as TV face and the Minister of Agriculture, one of Giorgia Meloni’s loyalists, has no doubts: “If confirmed, this is a higher figure even than the political elections, achieved three months ago. An appreciation that grows”.

The abstention is strong, it weighs heavily, but Lollobrigida blames the centre-left: “The abstention is attributable to the opposition, they don’t have a proposal”. Carlo Calenda, leader of Azione, admits defeat and goes beyond self-criticism: “The center and the left have never been in a match, not even united, not even in the hypothetical wide field format…”. In the mid-afternoon, the Prime Minister and leader of Fdi Giorgia also made herself heard Melonson social media, rejoicing over the en plein and the new exploit of his party: “Congratulations to Francesco Rocca and Attilio Fontana for the clear victory of these regional elections, sure that both will give their best to honor the vote and the mandate received by the citizens of Lazio and Lombardy”.

The premier feels stronger, she says it expressly: it is about “an important and significant result that consolidates the compactness of the centre-right and strengthens the work of the government”. And while the electoral result takes on the contours of triumph, according to when she learns from Adnkronos, the prime minister picks up the phone to call the two winners, Rocca and Fontana, congratulating them on their victory. The prime minister expresses her satisfaction to both “for a net result”, both in Lazio and in Lombardy.

The leader of Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi, is silent for now. While the coordinator of the blue party in Lombardy, Licia Ronzulli, commenting on the data, observes: “We are confirmed in Lombardy, we conquer Lazio. In both cases, the center-right is voted for by one voter out of two. A truly great result for the government majority , whose work is rewarded”.

Beyond the enthusiasm of the moment, now however, on Meloni’s table there is more and more the crux of the new internal balance of the coalition. The change in the balance of power between the allies with Fdi in the role of ace take-all, in fact, will weigh and not a little. In via della Scrofa there is full awareness of the implications of the regional vote and one looks with some concern at cohabitation with the Lega and Fi, even if the external input is to mute any controversy.

Winning is one thing, winning big is something else, says a big blue guy half-mouthed. Lollobrigida tries to minimize (“no controversy, Salvini is right when he talks about the result of the team, of everyone”) and then admits: “It is clear that the first center-right government in republican history with a woman like Meloni as premier is also rewarding the center-right as a whole, allowing it to achieve results not only in politics, but also in the first electoral test”.