The presentation of Dybala to the Roma fans sparked a controversy between Lazio and Sky. In fact, during the evening under the Square Colosseum, yellow and red choirs were broadcast against the Biancocelesti “cousins”, commented on in the Sky Sport studios by the journalist Sara Benci with this sentence: “I was also enjoying a bit of choirs”. Lotito’s club did not like this, which released this statement today: “It may happen that, during a live television broadcast, an offensive chorus such as the one reserved by some Roma fans for Lazio during the presentation of Dybala ends up on the air. On the other hand, it cannot happen that that choir is highlighted with completely inappropriate studio ironies. We expect from Sky and from the direct interested party, Sara Benci, an apology to the Lazio fans: if you really can’t be impartial, as shown by several episodes over the years, you can and must at least have respect for the Biancocelesti fans and subscribers. “.

The replica

The response of the Sky Sport journalist was not long in coming: “I am sorry that what was broadcast yesterday on the occasion of the presentation of Dybala to the fans, may have generated a misunderstanding about what the real intentions of my comment were – said Sara Benci -. I have already explained in an Instagram post that the accusation of being a fan of any team does not cause me any discomfort, neither professional nor personal, simply because I am not, I am a journalist. Every day I receive messages in which I am associated with different colors and in any case I try to let the gratuitous offenses slip on me, accepting constructive criticisms because they are part of the profession and personal growth. That said, I apologize to all the fans who may have been offended by a comment that had nothing to do with their team, but was intended to be a praise of the healthy passions that govern the sport we love. From the Sky Sport 24 study, during the live broadcast, I did not hear the chants against Lazio and my reference was simply to those heard and told up to that moment, with the great participation of the public and the enthusiasm of the fans for the new purchase. I repeat: my work lives and feeds on the passions of the fans and I make them mine every time, of any color “.