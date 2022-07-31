Francesco Acerbi awaits the evolution of the market. Still no concrete offer for the defender who in the meantime returns to training in a group

Lazio returned home after the mini retreat between Germany and Austria. At the end of the match against Qatar, Mr. Sarri called the break the lines. On Tuesday the team will meet in Formello for the resumption of training. The brief foreign experience probably gave more food for thought compared to the three weeks in Auronzo di Cadore. We will have to continue working; the defense appeared more careful and the attitude shown by the team is very different from the passivity shown against Genoa. Waiting for his comrades at the Biancoceleste headquarters there will be Francesco Acerbi that, after not leaving with the team for the mini retreat, will resume training with the rest of the group. Acerbi, although his future must be far from the capital, is not to be considered out of the pink and as reiterated by president Lotito himself there is no case around the Italian defender. See also Ciaschini: “I don't rule out Ancelotti's return. He is the son of Milan | Exclusive

The decision of not leaving for Grassau was taken by mutual agreement between Sarri and Acerbi himself after a long interview in the days before departure. Even in Auronzo Acerbi he had had ways of dealing directly with Lotito. The patron had assured that he would do his utmost regarding the sale of him, which, however, has not yet materialized at the dawn of August. Ace wait for a big one; the Naples did not sink the blow and then turning definitively on the Korean Kim Min-jae, Juventus closed for Bremer while Milan did not expose themselves for a defender. In recent days, Atalanta’s candidacy has emerged but there is still nothing concrete.

Tuesday, therefore, unless there are sensational developments on the market front in the next 48 hours Acerbi will return to train in a group. With the team he had also done the preparation under the Tre Cime di Lavaredo but only 45 minutes had been spent in the friendlies against NK Dekani. The same number 33 said he was surprised, in the interview with Sarri, at the choice to focus only on new arrivals. However, Acerbi has continued its preparation and will do so again pending the right offer. Even if he now lives separately at home, he will resume training with his teammates- See also Erling Halaand would arrive at Barcelona or Paris Saint Germain, according to the press

