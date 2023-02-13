“I would like to thank all the voters for the consensus they gave since it was not enough to win anyway. But I remember that it was a superior result to that of the last regional elections”. So Alexei D’Amatocentre-left candidate for the presidency of the Lazio Region, in his speech from the stage of the electoral committee reiterating that he will lead theopposition “in a very serious way and on the programs in a very loyal way”.

Nicola Zingaretti’s result, at the last regionals, was “32.9% now it seems that the projections give a higher figure. Last time the result was sufficient for victory, this time not”, explained D’Amato.

“Abstentionism is a worrying fact. In Rome, one out of three did not go to vote – he underlined – . And we must all reflect on this together, because it is always a negative element for democracy”.

“As far as the general data is concerned – D’Amato added – the long wave of policies prevailed: more or less the data in Lombardy and Lazio, despite different coalitions, are very similar. Indeed, compared to the second projection, we also go slightly above but the general figure sees the centre-right over 50%“.