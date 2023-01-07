“If you take as a pretext, the waste-to-energy plant in Rome means that the agreement is not going to be done“. Thus Alessio D’Amato, center-left candidate for the presidency of the Lazio Region, guest of ‘In onda’ on ‘La7’, referring to the lack of agreement with the 5 Star Movement

Read also

“For my part, the door is always open, but Donatella Bianchi has decided to close it,” he said. To lift the theme of the waste-to-energy plant “is a polite way not to make an agreement”.

“That is a commissioned work, the state has appointed a commissioner in the person of the mayor of Rome who will have to implement that commissioned work”, explained D’Amato.