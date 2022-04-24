“It is right to be happy. My players are lions. In their place I would be angry, because they have too little credit. We will try to win the last 4 games, I do not know if we will succeed. But my players are lions, they are too much strong”. Stefano Pioli, AC Milan coach, rejoices after the 2-1 victory at Lazio. The Rossoneri are first in the standings with a 2-point advantage over Inter who have one game less.

“We started the game badly, but we regrouped. Lazio are a great team and put us in difficulty, but we showed a great mentality. We resumed the game with our heads and then on the pitch. It was difficult to take it back, but when we did it we knew we could win. Now there are 4 days to go, I ask the team for a last effort “, Pioli told Dazn. “It’s nice to be able to play something important after putting in a lot of passion and a lot of effort. Let’s enjoy the moment and play our chances without thinking too much. We know that the calendar can put us in difficulty, but we’ll try.”