The 18-year-old flies to the Primavera and with Serbia U-19. For the club he is ready to jump and the coach is keeping an eye on him
Marko Lazetic is one of Rafa Leao’s favourites, even if he is studying from Giroud again. One of the traits of the Serbian-Portuguese friendship is evident from social networks: each post of Lazetic is accompanied by likes and comments from Rafa. Even under the last photo in which Marko, captain of Serbia Under 19, celebrates the brace against Macedonia, Leao’s congratulations arrive on time.
