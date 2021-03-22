Al-Ain (Al-Ittihad)

The 2021 Paralympic Shooting World Cup, hosted by Al Ain under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, continues the 2021 Paralympic Shooting World Cup, and the results of the 10-meter competition, pneumatic pressure rifle, standing position for women, R2, physical disability SH1, Ukrainian Irina won the gold medal with 249 points, and finished second to Khara Avani from India with 248.7 points, and her compatriot Boji Hastuti Hanek came in third place with 252.6 points.

The 10-meter competition, pneumatic rifle, standing position mixed R4, physical disability, including one hand SH2, witnessed an excitement in the final, where two champions in the total points obtained by each were equal to 252.8 points, which required resorting to the penalty shot so that the Italian Roberto Lazaro could manage First place was decided and won the gold medal, while Vitali Blackushki won the silver medal, and Indian champion Devaradi Ramarikashina won the bronze, with 230.8 points.

Brigadier Hassan Al Shehhi, Chairman of the Championship Referees Committee, confirmed that the emirate of Abu Dhabi hosting the competitions of the Paralympic Shooting World Cup 2021 for the fifth time in a row in Al Ain is a source of pride, and an exceptional event in light of what all countries of the world are suffering from the Coronavirus pandemic, indicating that the UAE has an infrastructure Distinguished, distinguished competencies and cadres, whether in shooting or hosting international events.

He added: There are 25 international referees in the tournament, of whom 10 are citizen referees, in addition to the president of the committee, all of them appointed by the International Paralympic Shooting Federation, noting that arbitration for shooting competitions internally inside halls 10, 25 and 50 meters is easier to judge, due to the appearance of the result electronically Directly on the screen after the shooter finishes the correction, while external arbitration is difficult, by virtue of the fact that the decision is made by the referee and he makes it directly after the shooter finishes the correction.

Al-Shehhi praised the participation of female referees in the arbitration of the tournament competitions, and their outstanding performance with the testimony of the members of the International Paralympic Shooting Federation, and the evidence for this is that they have been selected to participate annually in various international tournaments inside and outside the country, and among them are candidates for arbitration in the Paralympic shooting competitions in the upcoming Tokyo competitions, given their competence. And their acquisition of great experience, explaining that as a referee committee in the UAE Shooting Federation, and in coordination with the UAE Sports Federation of People of Determination, they have a tendency in the upcoming tournaments to increase the number of national referees in competition arbitration.