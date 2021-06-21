Security forces continue to search for 32-year-old Lázaro Barbosa, suspected of carrying out a massacre in Ceilândia, Federal District, and committing other crimes, but they spent the weekend without new clues as to the whereabouts of the man known as “serial killer of the DF”.

The hunt for Lázaro involves civil and military police from Goiás and the DF, as well as agents from the PF (Federal Police) and the PRF (Federal Highway Police). In its most recent report, the Goiás Public Security Department said that the task force was reinforced with 2 dogs from the Military Fire Department of Goiás, adding to the 3 that were already part of the operation.

On June 12, the criminal fled to Cocalzinho de Goiás, 110 kilometers from Brasília. The next day, he fled to the forest after stealing a car and abandoning it on the BR-070 highway. There is a task force base in the district of Girassol (GO).

“The work continues uninterruptedly […] The integrated task force continues in this region until the criminal is captured and the population is restored to peace.”, said the Goiás secretariat. The folder asks that any relevant information about the whereabouts of Lázaro Barbosa be forwarded to the operation’s hotline: (061) 9 9839-5284.

See images recorded by the photographer from power360, Sérgio Lima, this Sunday (June 20, 2021):

the case

About 300 agents are looking for the serial killer Lázaro Barbosa in the surroundings of Brasília.

On April 26, the man broke into a family’s home in Sol Nascente (DF), locked father and son in their bedroom and took the woman to a thicket, where he raped her.

On May 17, he took another family hostage at the same location. On June 9, he invaded a farm in Ceilândia, also in the DF, and stabbed and shot 1 couple and 2 children to death. On the same day, he stole a farm, surrendered the caretaker and owner of the place.

On June 12, the criminal fled to Cocalzinho de Goiás, 110 kilometers from Brasília. There, he shot people, invaded rural properties and set fire to a house, already fleeing from the police.

On June 13, Lázaro stole a car, abandoned it on the BR-070 and fled into the woods.

The searches entered the 12th day this Sunday (20.jun). There is a task force base set up at a school in the district of Girassol (GO).

continue reading